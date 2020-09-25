California Man Ticketed After Morning Crash in Leelanau County

A California man was taken to the hospital after a crash shut down a Leelanau County highway Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the man was driving northbound on Benzonia Trail just after 8 a.m. when he failed to stop at the stop sign at M-72 in Empire Township.

They say he hit a semi driving on M-72 and was pinned inside his car.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was also ticketed for not stopping.

The semi driver had minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for some time so crews could clean up.