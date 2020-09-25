Brewvine: Resort Pike Cidery and Winery

It may not feel like fall right now but at Resort Pike Cidery and Winery, you can at least experience the flavors of fall.

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to Petoskey where the leaves are changing and the hard cider is flowing in this week’s Brewvine.

“We’re coming into color changes and so we expect you know we’re starting to see shades of it now,” said owner Ralph Stabile. “I think for the next three weeks it’s going to be a pretty, pretty busy operation nd in this special time of the year when the leaves change color, that brings a lot of people up here.”

Color tour season is a busy time for Resort Pike Cidery and Winery in Petoskey.

A big reason for that is the traditional fall flavors they offer in their hard cider.

“Hard cider has been huge for us this year,” he said. “Of course, the big one is apple caramel, and it’s quite a hit, I can’t keep it in stock. As fast as we make it, bottle it, keg it it’s leaving. We have a proprietary blend of apples that we use and with that, we add natural caramel flavoring to it and so it’s pretty cool. I mean, it pops with apple and caramel.”

You can stop into the tasting room for a glass or flight, or fill a growler with your fall favorite.

Now you can even pick up a four-pack of one of their top selling ciders.

“Eventually, all of our mainstay ciders will be in but right now it’s just blackberry apple, blueberry apple and caramel apple, but eventually you’ll see multiple other flavors hopefully in the marketplace around the state of Michigan in the coming years,” said Ralph.

Bottling also gives customers an option to enjoy Resort Pike’s refreshing beverages from the comfort of their own home

“In the winter months we expect with the COVID-19 still about to be slower in the tasting room as usual, people are kind of fearful to come in and close places so by bringing that out into the distribution market, and getting it out all over the state of Michigan and we’ll be able to grab it right there,” he said.

For the full fall experience with delicious drinks and the beautiful atmosphere, Resort Pike says it’s the perfect time for a visit.

“It’s just a beautiful time of the year to be out and about and, you know, we have a beautiful outdoor setting here if it’s nice out you know everyone likes to sit outside and enjoy the views and the fresh air, and a cold glass of cider,” said Ralph.

