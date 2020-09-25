Boardman River Nature Center Educational Kids’ Programs

Getting the kids outdoors and learning at the same time is the goal of the Boardman River Nature Center through the Grand Traverse Conservation District. The nature center in Traverse City has ongoing daily outdoor programs for the kids through the fall and into the start of winter.

It’s a way for the kids to get out of their usual comfort zone and not only learn about nature but also become future stewards of the world around us.

“We have kind of two camps of programming, pre-school programming and grade school programming. In our pre-school programming, we’ve just expanded what we’ve already been doing for years. We’ve added a program day for our Knee High Naturalist program, which is a drop off program that children pre-school age children can come and have that kind of drop off experience,” said Taryn Carew, Boardman River Nature Center education and camp director.

There’s also a second program through the nature center in which parents can stay with their kids and includes a storytime program and walk or hike along with craft making.

