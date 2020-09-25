Bill Approved by State House Could Allow Michigan Bars to Serve Alcohol Until 4 a.m.

A bill is working its way through Lansing that would let local governments decide if bars and restaurants can stay open until 4 a.m.

Michigan’s House approved the bill.

It would allow bars and restaurants with on premise liquor licenses to stay open two hours later than they can right now.

Bar owners would have to apply for a late night permit with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and pay $250 a year.

Now, the legislation will go to the Senate, and if approved it will need a signature from Governor Whitmer.