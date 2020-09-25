2020 Kindness Rally Set for Downtown Cadillac Saturday

The Cadillac Jaycees are hosting the third annual Kindness Rally Saturday in downtown Cadillac.

It’s just to spread love throughout our community and show people, hey you can make your day better even with a note or smile,” says Sandy Bredahl, co-chair for the Cadillac Jaycees.

It’s family-friendly competition where teams are equipped with supplies, shirts, and a list of random acts of kindness “challenges.”

Those could include cleaning up trash, writing thank-you notes, or paying for a stranger’s coffee.

Bredahl says this year was especially important to host the kindness rally because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some people have been cooped up inside all day, there’s so much negative it seems around everything, whether it’s COVID, political, etc, etc… It’s just something to get your mind away from all of that and to have a little bit of a normal.”

The Cadillac Jaycees will be meeting at the Cadillac Commons at 11:30am Saturday. Challenge starts at noon.

For more information about the 2020 Kindness Rally, check out the Facebook event here: The Kindness Rally: Cadillac