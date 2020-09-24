Whitmer, Cuomo Call on Congress to Investigate Trump Administration

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is joining with New York’s governor in calling for Congress to investigate the Trump administration over what they say is a “politicization” of their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Whitmer and Governor Andrew Cuomo added they want an oversight investigation opened up, saying the Trump administration politicized government functions that impeded the country’s response to the coronavirus.

The two say the White House’s decision to scrap plans that would have sent life-saving masks to every household in the country for free in April was “heartbreaking.”

The governors added, “Our future health and economic security depends on holding the Trump administration accountable today.”