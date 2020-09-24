‘Wagon Pull for Childhood Cancer’ Aims to Raise Funds for Research

The COVID-19 pandemic, as we all know, has taken its toll on just about all fundraisers and events. But, that is not stopping the E.U.P. Relay for Life and team, Crowns for Cancer to raise money for childhood cancer.

Starting September 26 at 7 AM, volunteers will be taking turns walking and pulling an empty wagon – 38 miles in Chippewa County from Strongs Corner to Sault Ste Marie.

There is a significance in pulling the empty wagon.

“It’s an empty wagon that’s pulled to commemorate for children who have lost their lives to cancer,” said Brenda Ransom. “September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and so we are trying to raise as much awareness against childhood cancer as well as much funds we can raise and our goal is $1,000 or more to raise for this event”.

“Four percent of all research funding and federal research funding for children goes to cancer,” Amanda Kemp explained. “We need to raise as much awareness as possible, and walking across the county and dragging a wagon like a bunch of crazy people is how we are going to do it”.

This is the sixth year for the “Wagon Pull for Childhood Cancer”. Normally, it is done at the Relay for Life event in June.

While volunteers are not needed, Ransom andKemp say if you want to donate money and see them walking, they can accept it then, or you can donate online by clicking here.