It’s official, Thursday is the day you can start voting by mailing in an absentee ballot or filling one out at your local clerk’s office.

The state is expecting a record number of absentee ballots, so they say the earlier you get ballots turned in, the better. About 2.39 million ballot voters need to find the drop boxes assigned to their precincts.

You have until Oct. 19 to send in your absentee ballot.