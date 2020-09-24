Upper Peninsula Detectives Arrest Three People Accused of Meth Crimes

Drug detectives in Sault Ste. Marie say they busted a meth distribution ring.

The TRIDENT drug team that covers the eastern Upper Peninsula says they arrested three people Monday.

The drug task force says undercover detectives bought meth several times from people inside a home on Helen Street in the Soo.

That search then led them to another home on 8 Mile where two more people were arrested.

So far, Eugene Skuse, Rocky Perry Jr. and Roberta Curtis have all been charged in the meth selling ring.

Skuse and Perry are charged with selling meth and other crimes, while Skuse is also charged with having a drug house.

Curtis is only charged with having meth.

Detectives say more people will be arrested as part of this bust.