Traverse City Restaurants Get Creative to Extend Outdoor Dining Capacity Into Chilly Months

As summer turns to fall, temperatures keep dropping and the party is starting to move more indoors.

For many local restaurants, outdoor seating has been a saving grace at a time when indoor dining has been capped at 50% capacity because of coronavirus.

Now, some Traverse City eateries are getting creative to continue maximizing their space while serving customers safely through the winter months.

For the Filling Station, their giant patio has been its secret weapon through months of this pandemic. They decided to completely close their indoor seating when the outbreak started, and they don’t have plans to open it back up any time soon.

“As long as Mother Nature cooperates, we’ll keep folks eating on the patio,” said general manager Todd Klepper. “We’re so lucky to have that space, and luckily the building blocks that cold, north wind so that helps us out quite a bit.”

They have heaters on deck to warm people up even through the chilliest nights, but when it gets a little too nippy, they’ll have to shift gears.

“The plan probably for us is to go completely to curbside,” said Klepper.

The brewery will also begin canning their beer to offer another alcoholic to-go option.

Down the street, Rare Bird Brew Pub has a different idea to keep the customers comfortable this winter.

“We’re actually putting igloos out here, so similar to what Hop Lot has been successful with during the winter,” said co-owner Nate Crane. “We’re going to keep the outdoor service rolling as long as we can until we can go to full capacity inside.”

Rare Bird built out a patio and tented area in part of their parking lot which proved very popular during the summer tourist season.

“You know, it’s been a very steady fall, again, better than expected and I can lend all that to the outdoor seating,” said Crane. “We’re exploring some options to having a natural gas fire pit. So really bringing the party outside.”