State Completes Aerial Treatment for EEE

After spraying nearly half a million acres, the state says it wrapped up aerial treatment for EEE.

The illness has been confirmed in one person in Barry County, as well as 30 horses and two deer.

The state says there is another probable human case in Montcalm County.

Eastern equine encephalitis is one of the most dangerous mosquito borne diseases in the U.S.

It can be deadly and can leave survivors with brain damage.

The affected counties include Clare, Isabella, Mecosta, Montcalm and Newaygo.