Protests Over Breonna Taylor Case Turned Violent Overnight

Outraged protesters continue to flood the streets in Louisville and across the nation Thursday morning after a grand jury indicted one police officer involved in the Breonna Taylor case.

Those protests turned violent overnight.

Two Louisville police officers are recovering this from gunshot wounds. One officer was taken in for emergency surgery. Both are in stable condition.

Six months after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed while police were serving a warrant, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced three counts of wanton endangerment charges against one of the officers, Brett Hankinson.

The other officers were found to be justified in their response.

Police suspected Taylor’s address was being used as a drug drop by her ex-boyfriend. Officers began using their weapons after Taylor’s then current boyfriend started firing at them.

None of the officers are facing charges directly relating to Taylor’s death.