Presque Isle Twp. Fire Dept. to Host Equipment Distribution Event

Fire departments in northern Michigan will have the opportunity to pick up free emergency equipment this weekend .

Belfor Property Restoration, an international disaster restoration company, works with larger fire departments to obtain equipment and helps distribute them to smaller departments.

The program is called From our Firehouse to Yours.

This year the Presque Isle Township Fire Department and the Northern Michigan Fire chiefs Association are partnering in the effort.

Presque Isle Township Fire Department will act as a distribution center.

Fire Chief Bill Forbush says the program is a great way for rural departments to get the gear they need.

“Come Saturday morning there’ll be departments from all the way from 46 north that may have equipment needs that can be met through these donations. So the ability to bring that level of equipment and sophistication to royal northern Michigan is absolutely incredible. Just a wonderful, wonderful program and we sure appreciate it,” said Forbush.

Any fire department is welcome to stop by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday to find what they need.