President Trump Announces Economic Sanctions Against Cuba

President Donald Trump announced a new series of economic sanctions against Cuba.

Americans will be banned from buying Cuban cigars and rum, and won’t be allowed to stay at Cuban government owned-hotels.

President Trump says the action will help to financially starve the island’s communist-run government.

This comes as he tries to boost his appeal among Cuban American voters.

President Trump also mentioned the U.S. is imposing strict sanctions on the dictatorships of Nicaragua and Venezuela.