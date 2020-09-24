Parents Against Sports Mask Mandate Protest in Lansing

Frustrations over the virus are beginning to boil over.

Protesters held a rally at the state capitol in Lansing, calling for an end to Gov. Whitmer’s mask mandate for kids playing sports.

They say Whitmer’s recent executive orders takes the choice away from them.

The order mandates students who play football, soccer, volleyball and other sports to wear a mask.

The state’s chief medical officer responded to the protests saying there’s not enough information to lift the mask mandate at this time.