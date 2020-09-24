Northern Michigan School Districts Pleased with State Budget Agreement

We have continuing coverage on the state legislature and governor coming to an agreement on a 2021 budget.

The budget is now on its way to the governor’s desk where she’s expected to sign it.

One of the biggest budget concerns was education.

There was talk in May that schools could face a cut of around $700 per student.

The state avoided any cuts to per pupil funding in this budget and even gave districts a slight boost.

Forest Area Superintendent Josh Rothwell says with Lansing setting their budget, he can now begin setting his.

“I think everybody is kind of taking a deep breath at this point. We’ve been planning for months now without an idea of what that budget is going to look like so we had to try and be a little bit proactive, we had some layoffs we had to make and now we can take a deep breath and plan with that target number in place,” said Rothwell.

Schools also got welcome news with how the state plans to determine a districts student count and in turn how much money they get from the state.

“Instead of using 90 percent of this falls count and 10 percent of last spring’s count like they traditionally have done, they went with a 50/50 blend which definitely helps northern Michigan districts that are maybe a little more susceptible to changes in student count,” said Dr. Keith Smith, Superintendent at Kingsley Area Schools.

All in all, districts say, they’re just glad to finally have final numbers from the state and to have avoided a worst case scenario.

“That’s what most districts around the state have been asking, just give us that number so we can move forward and it’s a very nice number at this point,” said Rothwell.

“It was a welcome, welcome surprise. We certainly started off this year facing some pretty big budget cuts and I know that was very concerning to everybody and most of us were planning on a $750 budget cut,” said Smith.