MTM On The Road: Bellaire Celebrating 22nd Annual Harvest Festival

Fall started this week, which means it’s the 22nd Annual Harvest Festival and Scarecrow Extravaganza in Downtown Bellaire.

The festival will include arts and crafts, food vendors, music and much more. There’s something for everyone to do, including pumpkin painting at the library.

Local businesses will also once again be competing to win the Best Scarecrow award.

This year’s theme is Bellaire is Fresh Air.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, talk to some local businesses who are participating this year and tell us all about the specials happening this weekend.