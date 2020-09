Motorcyclist Dies After Head-On Crash in Isabella Co.

A motorcyclist died after crashing head-on with a car in Isabella County.

Deputies were called to Mission and Herrick Roads Thursday afternoon.

That’s in Vernon Township.

They say the driver of the car did not see the motorcycle as he pulled into the intersection.

They ended up crashing head-on.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The car’s driver was not hurt.