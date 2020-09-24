Michigan Lawmakers Fund Pure Michigan Campaign in New Budget

State lawmakers have restored funding to the Pure Michigan campaign. The new budget put aside $15 million for the initiative.

Last year, the governor nixed funding for the program, and now the money is back, but nowhere near the $35 million the program had back in 2018.

Still, it’s a big win for the state and touristic regions like northwest Michigan.

Traverse City Tourism has long been a partner with Pure Michigan and they say this will help drive traffic and dollars into the area as we head into the fall color season.

TC Tourism says the summer was strong and the area is still seeing visitors from downstate and out of state alike.

They say the tourism campaign money is an insanely good return on investment.

“The Pure Michigan investment gives more than a $9 return [fo reach dollar spent] just on tax revenue, so that’s billions of dollars of economic impact to our state which is critical,” said Traverse City Tourism CEO Trevor Tkach. “This win kind of adds on to the success and we’re going to keep pushing forward.”

During this coronavirus crisis, Traverse City has branded itself as a happy place with lots of open space.