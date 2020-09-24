Michigan House Approves Bill to Ease Processing of Ballots

Lawmakers in Lansing voted to make it easier for local clerks to process a surge in absentee ballots in the upcoming election.

Thursday the House passed a bill that would let clerks in municipalities of more than 25,000 voters start opening absentee envelopes the day before Election Day.

The bill would allow envelopes to be opened, but ballots would have to remain in secrecy envelopes until being counted on election night.

Michigan’s Senate approved an earlier version of the bill last week.

They are expected to vote on sending the final measure to Governor Gretchen Whitmer Thursday evening.

72 municipalities would be allowed to open the envelopes early.

None of them are in northern Michigan.