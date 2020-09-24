MDOT Receives $25 Million Federal Grant for Mid-Michigan Flooding Recovery

The federal government is funneling $25 million to help mid-Michigan recover from devastating flooding.

The grant will go to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

It will help pay for reconstructing the roads in places like Midland and Gladwin Counties.

In May, heavy rains caused the Edenville Dam to fail and others to overflow.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer requested and received an emergency disaster declaration.

Because of that, Michigan became eligible for this federal recovery grant.