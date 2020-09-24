Man Accused of Stealing Construction Supplies in Antrim Co. Caught on Trail Cam
State police say a man accused of stealing construction supplies was caught after being spotted on a trail camera.
Troopers say David Vercammen stole the supplies and metal fencing from a property in Banks Township in Antrim County back in July.
The property owner had a trail camera installed and caught a picture of the man.
A tip helped lead troopers to arresting him.
Vercammen is now charged with stealing less than $1,000.