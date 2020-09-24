Luca Mariano Distillery Celebrates National Bourbon Heritage Month

It’s National Bourbon Heritage Month, and Michelle Dunaway is celebrating responsibly with Luca Mariano Distillery. She gets us the rundown on what it takes to make this specialty made spirit from ‘friend of the four’ – Francesco Viola. Watch the video above on ways to enjoy bourbon.

About Luca Mariano Distillery

In 2010, Francesco S. Viola was inspired to start distilling as a hobby after inheriting his grandfather’s antique distiller. And, what started as something to just pass the time, turned into something much more. Since dabbling in distilling, Viola has created a successful family business, and now creates his fine liquor where the best bourbon is made – Danville, Kentucky. Read more about his story here.

Viola’s brand, Luca Mariano Distillery has many different varieties of bourbons including the Old Americana Bourbon and Luca Mariano Rye Whiskey flavors. This year he released the limited edition of Francesco S. Viola Signature Single Barrel Bourbon that features a mild cherry and brown sugar nose. There are still other bourbons in the works, but for now, their selection is premium to be served as is, or in mixed drinks.

For cocktail recipes from the Luca Mariano, click here.