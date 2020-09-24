Local Grocery Store Chain Encourages Patrons to Shop and ‘Explore Michigan’ with Sweepstakes

You can enter for a chance to win some great prizes just for shopping at your local Spartan Nash store. This includes Family Fare, VG’s Grocery, D & W Fresh Market, Forest Hill Foods, and Ada Fresh Market.

To participate in the Explore Michigan sweepstakes you can use your YES loyalty card, and your registered YES account. During the promotion, you will receive one (1) entry into the sweepstakes by purchasing at least three (3) participating items in one transaction. You will accumulate entries by purchasing additional participating items in increments of three (3).

According to the rules you do not have to make a purchase to qualify.

Weekly prizes can include a Crystal Mountain Resort 2-night stay, wine tours, and a grand prize – a 2020 Ford Explorer.

The sweepstakes ends on October 31, 2020.

For more information about the Explore Michigan sweepstakes, click here.