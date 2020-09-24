Isabella Co. Clerks Explain Safest Way to Return Your Absentee Ballot

Michigan started its early voting Thursday with just 40 days left until the November Election. Now, clerks in Isabella County are preparing for the swarm of absentee ballots.

“We would send out 60 to 70 absentees, so far I’m pushing out a little over 200,” says Fremont Township Clerk John Schimmelmann.

As of Monday, nearly 2.4 million Michiganders have requested an absentee ballot.

Isabella County Clerk Minde B. Lux says they’re working around the clock to get them out to registered voters:

“They are diligently working day and night to ensure that all of the ballots and the requests come in the ballots go out.”

Schimmelmann has been the township clerk for 16 years. He says this year’s primary election has been the busiest yet:

“We got our ballots last Thursday and through till today, I would say I’ve been putting an average of six to seven hours a day trying to keep up with it.”

Ballot security is also a concern for Schimmelmann. He recently received a new ballot drop of box with a hand guard inside.

“I heard earlier, some of the earlier boxes that went out before the August primary, didn’t have a guard in them and they were concerned people could reach in and actually pull ballots,” says Schimmelmann.

However, Coldwater Township Clerk Kim Flaugher, says the safest way to return for absentee is directly to your township clerk.

“Contact your local township clerk in your township and they can guide you, they can get you every step of the way,” says Flaugher.

She says clerks are doing everything possible to make sure this year’s General Election is safe and secure.

“You can bring your ballot to me, you can ballot up from me, you can mail it. It is safe,” says Flaugher. “Also, if you do want to vote in person, we’ve got all of the precautions at our township hall for people to be safe to vote.”

If you are a registered voter and want to apply for an absentee ballot, you can fill out an application online at Michigan.gov/Vote, print out an application form and mail it, email a scan or photo of it, or deliver it in person to your local clerk’s office.

Requests for an absentee ballot must be received by your local clerk by 5pm, October 30th.

If you you are not registered to vote, you can register online through October 19th, by visiting https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/RegisterVoter.