Impact100 Awards Over $300,000 in Local Grants

An all volunteer women’s organization is giving back by awarding three local nonprofits a total of more than $300,000 in grants.

This year’s Impact100 Traverse City grant recipients are Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region, Newton’s Road Northwest and Michael’s Place.

Each nonprofit received more than $105,000 each to boost their efforts in the community.

Habitat for Humanity says this will allow them to expand the number of families they help.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Wendy Irvin says, “Our strategic plan allows us to increase our housing capacity. We’re going from our normal four builds a year and we’re adding two houses next year. The following year, we will add three additional homes.”

Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region hopes to finish building their next home by the beginning of November.