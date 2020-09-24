Hook & Hunting: Deer Hunting Changes

Hunters should be prepared for some significant changes at deer check stations this fall.

Due to the pandemic, as well as a decrease in the hunter base, the DNR is seeing a reduction in funds this year.

This will affect the hours of operation for check stations and drop box locations

Additionally, hunters will be required to wear a mask at check stations and many stations will require hunters to stay in the vehicle

Also affected is the number of deer able to be tested for chronic wasting disease.

The DNR says that the changes are necessary.

“This is really the beginning of phasing out deer check stations and that’s because we’re actually moving to a universal registration. So, that’s where people would actually register the deer that they harvest online. Steps like this were coming anyway, we just had to take further steps this year of course due to COVID-19,” said Ashley Autenrieth, Deer Program Biologist.

The DNR says there will always be a limited number of deer check stations in the future for concerns such as disease testing.