Grant Me Hope: Kameron

Active and adventurous can be used to describe 12-year-old Kameron. We learn more about him, and what he’s looking for in a forever family in this edition of Grant Me Hope.

“I like to be outside,” said Kameron. “I want a family to take me camping”. Ultimately, Kameron would like to visit Hawaii where he could hang out on the beach and watch the waves.

He loves superheroes and his favorite is Captain America because he is strong. He also enjoys sports like baseball.

“Kameron likes to be super helpful around the house and do whatever is asked of him,” says a person close to him. “Depending on how he feels, Kameron can be introverted or extroverted. Either way, he gets along well with peers at school”.

If you are interested in adopting Kameron or any other children in Michigan, click here.

Grant Me Hope is a partnership between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9&10 News, and the business community.