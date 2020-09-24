Grand Traverse County Seniors Hiking their Way Through the Pandemic

As the days get shorter and colder people are trying to make the most of their last few days without several feet of snow! Seniors at the Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network are doing just that— they’re hiking every Tuesday, taking on a different trail.

Taking a trek with their friends has always been a treat but in the year 2020, this weekly meet-up is something they can look forward to. Here they are encouraged to stay physically and socially active. Ken Beck who has been part of the program for the last 5 years says he enjoys it because, “it takes your mind off of other problems you might have!”

If you are interested in learning more about what the Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network is up to and how to get involved, click here.