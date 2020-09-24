Grand Traverse County Deputies Arrest Arson Suspect

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was arrested Wednesday for stealing a car is also responsible for starting a fire at a home.

Deputies say the house fire started around 3 Monday morning on Cedar Run Road in Long Lake Township.

The sheriff’s office says the people living inside were woken up by their dogs barking and found their front door on fire.

They were able to put it out, but investigators say there are several spots around the house and property where it was apparent someone had tried to start a fire.

Wednesday, the sheriff’s office found someone just down the road with a stolen car.

They searched the home that man was staying at and found evidence linking him to the house fire.

He has yet to be charged.