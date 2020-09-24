Enbridge, State of Michigan Reach Agreement to Resolve Legal Actions on Line 5

On Thursday, Enbridge and the State of Michigan settled a court case that sought to shut down the Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.

It means the company can continue sending oil and gas through the pipeline, but must create even more safety measures to reduce the risk of a rupture and oil spill.

They include 24/7 boat patrols and round the clock control center, an electronic warning system for ships, and weather monitoring tools.

It’s the result of an incident in June that caused significant damage to an anchor support.

Enbridge says it’s still going forward with construction of a utility tunnel to encase Line 5 below the water of the straits.