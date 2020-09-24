Chippewa Co. Deputies Arrest Man for Stealing from Two Gas Stations
Police say when they arrested a man for stealing from a gas station they found he had just stolen from another gas station.
On Sunday, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Paul was at gas station when he grabbed cash from behind the counter and ran.
Detectives found and arrested him on Wednesday.
They say he had just stolen a carton of cigarettes from another gas station minutes before the arrest.
Paul is now facing two charges for stealing.