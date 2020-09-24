Cheboygan Man Accused of Raping Woman
An 18-year-old is facing 19 charges in Emmet County.
He is accused of driving a woman to a remote area and raping her.
State police arrested James Charboneau of Cheboygan Wednesday.
Back in July, the victim told police Charboneau had driven her to a remote location in Emmet County and sexually assaulted her.
Charboneau is facing a slew of charges for sex crimes, including six counts of criminal sexual conduct first-degree causing personal injury, as well as a charge for unlawful imprisonment
He will be back in court October 21.