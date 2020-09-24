Cheboygan Man Accused of Raping Woman

An 18-year-old is facing 19 charges in Emmet County.

He is accused of driving a woman to a remote area and raping her.

State police arrested James Charboneau of Cheboygan Wednesday.

Back in July, the victim told police Charboneau had driven her to a remote location in Emmet County and sexually assaulted her.

Charboneau is facing a slew of charges for sex crimes, including six counts of criminal sexual conduct first-degree causing personal injury, as well as a charge for unlawful imprisonment

He will be back in court October 21.