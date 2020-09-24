CDC Director Testifies With Dr. Fauci, Tells Senate Committee of Progress with Vaccines, Treatments

Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force testified before a Senate committee showing cautious optimism for the future.

Johnson & Johnson announced its vaccine has reached the third phase, meaning a total of four pharmaceutical companies are now in the final stages of clinical trials.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testified with other health experts before a Senate committee on Wednesday about the Trump administration’s coronavirus response.

Fauci and Redfield touted solid progress in a viable vaccine, along with several effective treatments.

But while the task force says those are a step in the right direction, it says the majority of the U.S. population is still very much at risk.

“A majority of our nation, more than 90% of the population, remains susceptible.” CDC Director Dr. Redfield said. “It’s imperative that these young adults recognize that even though they are unlikely to get seriously ill from this virus, they are major contributors to the spread of COVID-19 in our country at this time.

The CDC announced it will spend $200 million to help distribute a COVID-19 vaccine when it is ready.