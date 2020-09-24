Campus Election Engagement Project Talks About College Voter Concerns

The Campus Election Engagement Project wants to debunk some of the myths college students have when it comes to this year’s election.

Northern Michigan University student, Emma Drever said, “A couple people say if you don’t fill out your ballot right the city will just throw it out and they’re afraid of having their vote thrown out.”

Many of the questions surrounding mail-in voting, which many colleges say they support.

Central Michigan University student Katie Prebelich said, “We’re providing stamps in all of our residence halls along with some voter information about how to apply and what to do.”

On Thursday, student representative got the opportunity to talk with other colleges across the state about the problems they’ve been facing while trying to get students to register.

“We’re not able to table or talk to folks so that’s been one of the big challenges. So, a lot of social media, we have been working with our university,” said Prebelich.

Even the students able to set up information tables on campus say they feel resistance.

Drever said, “There’s challenges getting to the people that don’t want to interact because of that fear of COVID.”

Right now they’re pushing their classmates to do their research for races other than just the presidency.

“Educating students on why down ballot candidates deserve to be seen on your ballot,” University of Michigan- Ann Arbor student Sophie Greensburg says. “It takes the extra step to do educate yourself on who the candidates are. About what the different offices really can do in your communities.”

The Campus Election Engagement Project says they will continue to post information on how students can properly register.