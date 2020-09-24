California to Ban Sale of New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035

California is pledging to fight climate change and will move to selling entirely gas-free cars.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday.

It requires all cars sold within California to be zero-emission by 2035.

Newsom said the goal is to slow impacts of climate change as the state is in the midst of a historic wildfire season.

“We will eliminate in the state of California the sales of internal combustion engines,” Newsom said. “We will move forward to green and de-carbonized vehicle fleet here in the state of California, as a consequence substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions as well as oxide nitrogen, meaning NOx emissions here in the state of California.”

California had previously mandated that all truck sold in the state must be zero-emission by 2045.