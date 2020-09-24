Cadillac Area Public Schools Receives Grant for Safety Upgrades

Cadillac Area Public schools just received a grant from the department of justice to make safety upgrades around their buildings.

The grant is for more than $473,000.

The district plans to use the money for things like parking lot lights, panic buttons and two way radios.

The superintendent says this money helps them go above and beyond improvements being made by the recently passed bond.

They applied for the grant at the start of the pandemic with help from the Cadillac Police Department and learned Wednesday, the district was approved.

“It will really go a long ways for our enhanced security measures here in Cadillac. These type of improvements aren’t within our general education budget, so we’re able to do this because of this grant and I think our families will appreciate that, I know our staff and students will greatly appreciate that sense of security that we’re able to provide our families,” said Superintendent Jennifer Brown.

The Cadillac school district was just one of five in the state to receive this type of grant.