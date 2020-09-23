Unlock Michigan Collects Enough Signatures to Send Proposal to State Legislature

The group that wants to limit Governor Whitmer’s emergency powers says it has enough signatures to put their proposal before the state legislature.

Unlock Michigan says it’s collected more than 500,000 signatures from around the state.

It aims to repeal a law from 1945 that the governor has pointed to in her emergency orders during this pandemic.

If 340,000 of those signatures are deemed valid by the Michigan Bureau of Elections, the proposal could go before the legislature for approval without a veto chance for the governor.

Unlock Michigan says it should take 60 days to verify the signatures, but Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office says it will take about 105 days.

Which would be in January, when a new legislature convenes.