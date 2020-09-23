University COVID-19 Case Counts Differ from Health Departments

There’s been a difference in universities reporting of COVID-19 statistics compared to the state and local governments.

Central Michigan University is reporting a total of 215 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.

According to the State of Michigan’s coronavirus website, there were 288 cases as of September 14.

And there’s been a difference in reporting between Michigan State University and the Ingham County Health Department.

MSU reports 548 cases since July 27.

However, the county says there were 1,250 MSU related cases in the past four weeks alone.

Ingham County’s top health officer could further restrict indoor gatherings and put more large apartments and housing complexes on quarantine.

Several fraternities and sororities have had further restrictions placed on them.

40% of the county’s total cases are tied to MSU.