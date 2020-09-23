Turtle Creek Casino Opens Onyx Sports Book

You can now legally bet on sports in northern Michigan.

Turtle Creek Casino opened the state’s first sports book Wednesday morning, and they were joined by a special guest.

Former Detroit Pistons player Rick Mahorn landed in Traverse City to celebrate and mark the occasion.

The Onyx Sports Book will offer money line betting and more.

TVs, a bar, a patio and food service are all available in the facility just above the first floor casino.

The team is working to also facilitate mobile sports betting and casino gaming.

Sports books will also be available at Leelanau Sands Casino.