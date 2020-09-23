Soo Volunteers Come Together to Help Children in Need

For a decade now, Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste Marie has helped feed hungry children across the world.

This year, they will be focusing on the Eastern Upper Peninsula and they need your help.

This Sunday in the Cisler Center, from 7 am to 4 pm volunteers will put together 25-thousand meals! Each will be bagged and delivered to participating schools in the Eastern U.P. and the local Salvation Army.

Program coordinator, Lisa Repa says the more volunteers, the merrier. “We have volunteers from Lake State students to staff to local community members as well as local churches. Anybody that wants to volunteer, can volunteer”.

If you would like to help, just show up at the Cisler Center on Sunday, from 7 am until 4 pm.

Click here to learn more and take part in this wonderful initiative.