Pres. Trump Set to Make Supreme Court Pick Soon

President Trump is set to announce his pick for the next U.S. Supreme Court justice this weekend.

And Republicans say they have the numbers to act on that nomination this year.

The president has met with several candidates, including Amy Coney Barrett on Monday. Barrett began her career as a law clerk for the late justice Antonin Scalia. She went on to become a law professor at Notre Dame.

Tuesday, the president said he believes she would be a good fit and said he will have a decision soon.

“I’m getting very close to having a final decision made, very close. I’m gonna make it, I believe, at five o’clock on Saturday, I’ll be having a conference,” the president said.

But while Republicans are set on moving forward, Democrats say they will oppose the nomination until after the election.

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin says, “I’ll be voting against the process of moving forward and I’ll be voting against whatever’s there because it’s not right.”

President Trump says he may meet with Judge Barbara Lagoa later this week, but no official meeting has been scheduled.