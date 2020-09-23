One Week Left to Fill Out 2020 U.S. Census

There is now just one week left to complete the 2020 U.S. Census.

The 10 minute questionnaire makes a lasting impact on the federal funding our communities receive.

It helps determine federal funding for so many things including schools, public transit and construction projects.

“We want you to talk to everyone, friends, family, beyond,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, Michigan Census Director. “Double check, triple check, have you completed your census form?”

Right now, Michigan stands at a 70% response rate.

Some of the counties in our area with the lowest response rates are Oscoda, Montmorency and Mackinac.

“Right now, across the state we have about 150,000 households to get counted in the next seven days,” Ebersole Singh said.

That leaves Michigan missing out on about $1.1 billion annually.

“We want everything Michigan deserves coming back to this state and our communities,” Ebersole Singh said.

If you still need to respond to the census, you have a couple options.

You can pick up the phone and call 844-330-2020 or pull out your computer and go to my2020census.gov.

If need a little help, your local library is a great resource.

“It doesn’t matter how big or small your public library is, we are here to help you,” said Michele Howard, director of the Traverse Area District Library.

She says libraries statewide are ready to assist.

And if your library is still closed because of COVID-19…

“Give your library a call, they might be able to make an appointment with you so you can come in, use a computer if you don’t have one at home and help you fill out a census,” Howard said.