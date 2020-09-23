Northern Michigan in Focus: Finding Elk

The Pigeon River Valley is one of the most beautiful places in the state, and one of the reasons is the sometimes elusive elk herd.

Corey Adkins shares his the story in this week’s Northern Michigan in Focus.

It was just two mornings ago, right at dawn. I was hoping to hear this bugle at one of the elk viewing areas in the Pigeon River Valley, but I had no luck. So, I kept looking.

This forest has unspoiled beauty at every turn.

On one turn, I could see elk tracks everywhere, but I still couldn’t find one of the magnificent creatures.

The DNR has built 13 elk viewing areas in the Pigeon River Valley.

I stopped at 9 of them, and nothing! I was disappointed but had a backup plan, so back on the road I go.

Finally, I found one! But I did have to cheat a bit.

I ended up at Elk Viewing Park in Gaylord where you’re pretty much guaranteed to see them and hear them.

They are grandiose animals and no matter where you see them, whether in the wild or behind a fence, watching these towering, noble animals, is always worth it.

For tips on elk viewing in Michigan, click here.