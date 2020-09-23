Newaygo Co. Deputies Need Help Finding Missing 80-Year-Old With Alzheimer’s

adolph strutzel jr – MISSING2

adolph strutzel jr – MISSING

adolph strutzel jr – MISSING3

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 80-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Adolph Strutzel Jr. was last seen going for a walk near his home on S. Baldwin Ave. near W 72nd St. Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

Strutzel was last seen wearing a light blue jean jacket, black jeans and possibly a black hat.

He’s described as 5’5” tall with grey hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information that would help deputies find Strutzel, call the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office 231-689-7303 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch 231-689-5288.