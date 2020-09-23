MTM On The Road: Sassafrass Garden & Gifts Filled With Everything Fall

Sassafrass Garden and Gifts in Lake City is a shop filled with everything from food to antiques.

The shop features tons of local vendors and artisans who all bring something creative and unique.

Fall is the perfect time to stop in, Sassafrass has so many fun and spooky decorations you’ll want to get your hands on.

Sassafrass also has everything you’ll need for your garden, including Mums.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us around the shop.