Michelle Cooks: Instant Pot Chili with Beans
Michelle Dunaway conquers another intimidating kitchen gadget – the Instapot. See how she creates a tasty and healthy chili to warm us up on those chilly fall days.
Directions
- Set a programmable electric pressure cooker (such as an Instant Pot) to SAUTE. Allow pot to heat for 3 minutes.
- Add olive oil, onions, and peppers. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are softened, 6 minutes.
- Add beef and cook, stirring often to break up meat, until beef is no longer pink, about another 6 minutes.
- Add taco seasoning, tomato paste, cumin, chipotle chile powder, and salt; cook, stirring often, until fragrant and meat is fully coated, about 1 minute more. Add flour and stir to incorporate.
- Stir in beans, tomatoes, and stock.
- Cover Instant Pot, and fasten lid. Lock and seal steam valve.
- Set to HIGH pressure for 18 minutes.
- When cooking program ends, carefully release pressure by turning Pressure Release to VENT.
- Serve topped with sour cream and cheese.