Michelle Cooks: Instant Pot Chili with Beans

Michelle Dunaway, Greg Miller,

Michelle Dunaway conquers another intimidating kitchen gadget – the Instapot. See how she creates a tasty and healthy chili to warm us up on those chilly fall days.09 22 2020 The Four Gti Vo.00 04 43 26.still004

Instant Pot Chili With Beans by Cooking Light

Directions

  1. Set a programmable electric pressure cooker (such as an Instant Pot) to SAUTE. Allow pot to heat for 3 minutes.
  2. Add olive oil, onions, and peppers. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are softened, 6 minutes.
  3. Add beef and cook, stirring often to break up meat, until beef is no longer pink, about another 6 minutes.
  4. Add taco seasoning, tomato paste, cumin, chipotle chile powder, and salt; cook, stirring often, until fragrant and meat is fully coated, about 1 minute more. Add flour and stir to incorporate.
  5. Stir in beans, tomatoes, and stock.
  6. Cover Instant Pot, and fasten lid. Lock and seal steam valve.
  7. Set to HIGH pressure for 18 minutes.
  8. When cooking program ends, carefully release pressure by turning Pressure Release to VENT.
  9. Serve topped with sour cream and cheese.
Categories: Michelle Cooks, the four

