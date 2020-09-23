MDHHS, Michigan Opioids Task Force to Host Virtual Town Hall on Opioid Epidemic

Wednesday night in Gaylord, a virtual town hall is being held on the opioid epidemic.

It’s a part of a series of town halls across the state.

During the events, state officials are hoping to learn more about how the opioid epidemic has impacted different regions of the state.

MDHHS and the Michigan Opioids Task Force say they will also share the 2020 strategy to turn the tide on the crisis, seek feedback from the public and host a Q&A about the crisis response

It begins at 6:30 p.m.

