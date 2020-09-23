MDHHS Holds Virtual Opioid Townhall

The state is working to address the growing opioid crisis.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services partnered with the Michigan Opioid Task Force to hold their first virtual townhall.

This allowed the state leaders to learn directly from the people in Northern Lower Michigan about how the opioid epidemic impacts their communities.

From there they can develop a response thats flexible and effective for different parts of the state.

MDHHS says right now opioid use is up.

“EMS-related opioid calls increased significantly, 22% or more than they were at the same time last year, which is concerning,” said MDHHS Chief Medical executive, Joneigh Khaldun.

MDHHS will host another opioid townhall this Friday afternoon from 3:30 p.m to 5 p.m.

this will be for the people in the Flint And thumb regions of the state.