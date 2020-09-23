Manistee Co Sheriff’s Office Continues to Investigate Dublin General Store Arson

Last year on Labor Day weekend, a fire destroyed the Dublin General Store in Wellston. The Manistee County Sheriff’s office says after review of surveillance video, evidence suggested the fire was intentionally set. Since then, they’ve been working hard on several strong leads.

Sheriff Kenneth Falk says, “Arson is one of the hardest crimes to prove, but we’re getting close in the sense of we’re nailing it down, we’re dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s and that sometimes takes a long time.”

If you have any information on the arson investigation, contact the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office at 231-723-8393.